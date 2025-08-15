Nicki Minaj is no stranger to music industry beef, but her comments on it don't just relate to her own circle, or to hip-hop as a whole. She stays up to date with other genres and artist drama, such as some recently escalated tension between Lana Del Rey and Ethel Cain.

For those unaware, the two singers are at odds based on some dismissed comparisons from fans and critics, social media shade, and most recently, a new song snippet from Lana in which she sings, "Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post" and references their Waffle House back-and-forth. But the Trinidadian femcee's words didn't speak on the rift itself, but rather simply offered praise for Del Rey's songwriting and artistic approach

"Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post..." Nicki Minaj sang passionately in a social media clip caught by Pop Crave on Twitter. "Like, Lana is able to – Lana can say anything and it sounds so dope. I've wanted to say 'Ethel Cain...' – I don't know the other words, something about 'my Instagram post' – I've been wanting to say that since the moment I heard it. Like, it's something that I don't know what they put in that song. But this is a very interesting thing that we should explore today, Barbz."

Nicki Minaj & Lana Del Rey

For those unaware, Nicki Minaj and Lana Del Rey's relationship used to be under a bit more scrutiny. Del Rey called out Nicki and many other Black artists for being celebrated for their sexually expressive content while she received a lot of backlash. Now, though, it seems like there's a two-way street of respect, although Lana seemingly hasn't responded to this praise at press time.

Also, Minaj had more to say on Twitter directly. "how can a melody & instruments & background vocals & the mixing be so good that I’m walking around all day talking about a person named Ethel who I do not know hating an instagram post I never even posted? HELP MEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!! I’m sure Ethel is a nice person," she expressed.

Nicki Minaj Tweets