Yesterday, Nicki Minaj went off on SZA yet again, claiming that she was Drake's first choice to join Sexyy Red on "Rich Baby Daddy."

Yesterday, Nicki Minaj continued her fiery tirade, targeting several of her music industry peers. Of course, this includes SZA. She's been feuding with the songstress ever since she suspected her of sticking up for her former manager, Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson, amid one of her earlier rants. She's called her "ugly," "dirty," and "musty," and much more.

She even claimed that she was Drake's first choice to join Sexyy Red on his For All The Dogs hit "Rich Baby Daddy," not SZA.

"I wonder if she know I turned down being on the 'shake dat a** for drake' song," she tweeted, per a screenshot shared by Akademiks TV. "He wanted me & sexy on it. I still have the version of just drake & sexy. I said I want to wait for pf2 for me & him to do a dricki song so it felt more special."

Nicki Minaj & SZA Beef

Nicki didn't stop there, however. "And now that silly goose still out here shaking dat a** for drake every day. After swallowing his balls. Allegedly. Oh Mza give it up," she added. Drake and SZA had a brief fling back in 2009, according to Complex, which the Toronto rapper mentioned in 21 Savage's track "Mr. Right Now."

SZA hasn't publicly responded to Nicki's latest allegations, but she did address some of her insults earlier this week, making it clear that she wants no part of the drama. "I don't give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping," she wrote on X. "Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek . Yall have blessed night ! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !!"

Recently, Nicki has also gone off on Jay-Z, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, and more. She even called on the FBI yesterday after TDE affiliate MackWop warned her about beefing with SZA. During a livestream, he told her to relax before she gets "put in the blender like [her] boy did."

Most perceived this as a reference to Drake and his explosive battle with Kendrick Lamar. She, on the other hand, insinuated that this was an alleged threat.

