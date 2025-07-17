Nicki Minaj Blasts Jay-Z For Allegedly Sabotaging Her Behind The Scenes

It's been a busy week for Nicki Minaj, as she's gone after SZA, TDE Punch, Desiree Perez, Jay-Z, and more.

This week, Nicki Minaj is making her feelings known, and she isn't holding back in the slightest. On Tuesday (July 15), she took aim at Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson and SZA in particular. The femcee accused Punch of bullying her, and ripped SZA to shreds when she believed she was throwing shade. She tore into her appearance, singing voice, career, and more.

Punch and SZA are far from the only people Nicki has issues with these days, however. She's also been going after Jay-Z in recent weeks. Last night, for example, she ranted about him on Stationhead, alleging that he's jealous and has been "stopping bags behind the scenes."

"Why is it always the same story?" she asked, as captured by Live Bitez. "So that means Nas made all of that stuff up, DMX made all of that stuff up. He was beefing for a minute with 50, with Dame and Dipset for a while ... And isn't it interesting how many feuds even with females that he's allegedly been behind as well?"

Nicki Minaj & Jay-Z Beef

Nicki didn't stop there either. She went on to allege that Jay-Z has been relying on bots instead of facing the truth. "55 with bots," she alleged. "55 and too insecure, too crumpled up on the inside to face the real sh*t motherf*ckers gotta say about your a**."

Nicki has also had a lot to say about Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez lately. Earlier this month, during another one of her X rants, she alleged that she was behind the swatting incidents she's faced over the past year or so. She brought up the lawsuit Perez's daughter Demoree Hadley filed against her in May for allegedly having her Baker Acted for no good reason.

"Isn’t it odd that Desiree Perez own daughter is claiming they kept making FALSE statements to get her in a MENTAL FACILITY?!?!! Isn’t it funny how they kept trying to say Desiree Perez’s black son-in-law was abusing her daughter to get him FALSELY imprisoned?!?!!!!" she alleged. "Does this not all sound FAMILIAR to what did & what IS happening to me?!?!!"

