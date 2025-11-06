SZA Publicly Addresses Her Nicki Minaj Twitter Feud

In July, Nicki Minaj decided to aim her vitriol at TDE and more specifically, Punch, president of the mega successful label. She did so on her X account, which has been extremely volatile in recent months. For the most part, she's been using it to spew hate for Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

But her comments really boiled the blood of SZA, so she spoke out against the femcee, which led to a very nasty, multi-day exchange. But since then, both ladies have backed off. That is until the SOS singer was asked about the whole debacle in her interview with GQ per Kurrco.

Overall, she's still confused as to why it at all went down, but she's not really tripping over it either. "I don’t know her. We have no connection to each other. There’s no backstory. Like, there was no through line narrative," she stated.

"It was just like, ‘Roc Nation’.... I don’t know where it came from. That’s not even my place to correct a narrative that I don’t got sh*t to do with. It was a little strange. It was very like, ‘Why?’ But also, you know, ‘I guess.’"

Additionally, SZA said she's not focused on giving this Nicki Minaj tiff, nor any other negative source of energy the time of day.

SZA Nicki Minaj Beef

"I'm a grown-up for real, I'm trying to biohack my health and get my cortisol levels in check and make the best album I've ever made, see my grandma before she get out of here type sh*t. Keep my parents' health in check, and tap in and see all my friends fulfilled. Like, how can we build together as women? What’s our life plan when we’re moving forward? Real n**** sh*t. Not like, ‘Oh, I'm about to crash out.’ It's more like, 'No, it's time for life to be built.'"

As we mentioned earlier, her and Minaj's verbal war ended in mid-July and involved some scathing insults and the digging up of some old receipts. For example, the rapper resurfaced tweets from SZA about her dissing the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna, and Ciara.

The Missouri native expertly clapped back with old texts between Nicki and seemingly one of her own reps about a feature opportunity. SZA captioned the tweet with, "Nicki. You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you’ve asked for features twice to no response. In addition to rapping my lyrics on feeling myself 'Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo?' Lol ur having a moment ..im not sure why but be blessed."