ranking-the-top-7-kendrick-lamar-sneaker-collaborations

Kendrick Lamar has one of the most interesting sneaker legacies in hip hop. He never dropped dozens of colorways or stayed locked into one brand, he switched it up. Instead, every release felt intentional whether it was a Reebok made to unite rival gangs or a Nike Cortez stitched with bold Chinese characters. His sneakers weren’t just drops, they were a window to whatever moment he was in.

Whether you copped them or just admired them from afar, these shoes told stories. Here’s our ranking of Kendrick Lamar’s best sneaker collabs, from Reebok to Nike, and from “DAMN.” to “Don’t Trip.”

7. Nike Cortez Kenny 2 “Kung Fu Kenny” Black

Image via StockX

Released in 2018, the Nike Cortez Kenny 2 “Kung Fu Kenny” arrived at the height of Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. era. Compared to the flashy Cortez Kenny 1 or the deconstructed Reeboks, this pair is much more focused and direct.

The boldest design cue is the red “Don’t Trip” tongue tag, a motto lifted straight from Kendrick’s tour performances and the embroidered Chinese characters on the upper translating to “The Damn One.” It’s theatrical, but rooted in intent.

Why is it ranked #7? Because while it’s a clean and confident remix of the classic Cortez, it doesn’t break much new ground beyond aesthetics. It doesn’t have the same cultural gravity as his earlier Reebok releases, or the reach of the Kenny 1.

But it holds its place as a fan-favorite from the TDE tour run. It’s also one of the few sneakers where the nickname (“Kung Fu Kenny”) felt fully integrated in the shoe design.

6. Nike React Element 55 “Kendrick Lamar”

Image via StockX

The Nike React Element 55 “Kendrick Lamar” was unexpected not only for the silhouette, but for the aesthetic. Most of Kendrick’s previous sneakers leaned into bold messages or clear symbolism. This one was quiet and cool-toned.

The marble-like print on the upper gives the shoe a statuesque feel, while the split-colored React sole and minimalist Swoosh placements show serious restraint. What puts it at #6 spot is how grown-up it feels. Kendrick didn’t need to yell to make this one stand out. It dropped at a time when loud collabs were dominating the space, but this pair took the opposite route and still sold out.

It might not have the same storytelling punch as some of his other projects, but it nailed the vibe of an artist shifting into a new phase. It was just like Kendrick himself at the time.

5. Reebok Ventilator x Kendrick Lamar "Red & Blue"

Image via StockX

The Reebok Ventilator “Red and Blue” is where Kendrick Lamar’s storytelling met sneaker design head-on. Released in 2015, this pair used color to send a message as it split the shoe between red and blue to represent unity between rival gangs in Los Angeles.

It wasn’t about fashion hype or chart-topping resale prices, it was a statement disguised as a sneaker. The neutral suede base symbolized peace, while the subtle red and blue accents reflected the duality Kendrick often explores in his music.

It arrived during his To Pimp a Butterfly era, when he was becoming not just a rapper but a voice for social change. The Ventilator wasn’t the flashiest sneaker on shelves, but it carried meaning that no limited-edition drop could replicate.

Years later, it still stands as one of the most powerful examples of how a shoe can say something without shouting.

4. Reebok Club C x Kendrick Lamar "Acid Wash"

Image via StockX

The Reebok Club C “Acid Wash” marked a stylistic turning point in Kendrick Lamar’s sneaker collaborations. Instead of pushing a clear message, this pair leaned into mood and tone.

The bleached canvas upper gave the shoe its name, mimicking the raw, faded look of acid-washed denim. It looked aged and worn, almost like something pulled from a thrift rack but that was exactly the point.

Minimal branding kept things understated, with just a red dot sitting above a blacked-out Reebok label and simple hits of red on the tongue and heel tab. There was no need for bold slogans or split-color gimmicks this time.

Ranking at number four, the “Acid Wash” Club C was proof that Kendrick didn’t need to shout to stand out. He could make a statement by stripping things down and still leave an impact.

3. Reebok Classic Leather x Kendrick Lamar "Red And Blue"

Image via StockX

The “Red and Blue” Classic Leather may be Kendrick Lamar’s most elegant sneaker to date. Ditching loud branding and bold contrasts, this collab took the opposite route with more subtlety.

The grey suede upper is clean and refined, while the gum outsole grounds the shoe in vintage running DNA. But the real story lies in the small details. Red stitching runs through one lace, while blue threads its way through the other.

It’s a callback to the same message from his earlier Ventilator collab: unity between opposing sides. Here, it’s done with more maturity. That choice to quiet the design only made the symbolism land harder.

At number three, it earns its spot for how effortlessly it reflects his message: peace, complexity, contradiction all wrapped in one of the cleanest Classic Leathers ever made.

2. Nike Cortez Kenny 2 "Kung Fu Kenny" Red

Image via StockX

The “Kung Fu Kenny” Cortez Kenny 2 is where everything clicked for Kendrick and Nike. Dropped in 2018, this sneaker wasn’t just a nod to West Coast heritage, it was about Kendrick Lamar overall.

With its red nylon upper, oversized white Swoosh, and “DAMN.” branding on the tongue, the shoe demanded attention. But it was the bold Chinese characters embroidered on the forefoot, that translate to “DAMN” that made this release iconic.

Inspired by martial arts and Kendrick’s sharp lyricism, the Kenny 2 captured the blend of discipline and rebellion that defines his artistry. He even wore them during his electric Grammy performance that same year, cementing their place in sneaker and music history.

Of all his Cortez collabs, this was the one that truly resonated. It had meaning and had visuals. And most importantly, it definitely felt like Kendrick.

1. Nike Cortez Kenny 1 "DAMN."

Image via StockX

This is where Kendrick Lamar’s sneaker journey with Nike really began. Released in January 2018, the Cortez Kenny 1 “DAMN.” was a powerful debut that felt perfectly timed.

The shoe dropped ahead of his Grammy performance and the buzz around DAMN. his Pulitzer-winning album, was at a high. It was more than a sneaker collab, it was a cultural moment. The design was clean but aggressive.

A white leather upper contrasted sharply with the bold red tongue and black detailing. But it was the “DAMN.” script stitched across the sides that turned heads. It was simple branding which is true to Kendrick’s tone and message.