Best Look Yet At The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue”

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” is set to return this December, and excitement is already growing. With new retailer photos out, fans now have their best look yet at one of the most talked-about holiday releases in years.

First released in 2013, the “Gamma Blue” colorway quickly became a favorite among sneaker fans. Its bold mix of black, blue, and gold stood out from other Air Jordan 11s, giving a clean twist to the model that defined Michael Jordan’s late-90s success.

Every year, the Air Jordan 11 headlines Jordan Brand’s winter lineup, and this comeback feels like a big one. The Air Jordan 11 has always marked an important point in Jordan’s career and sneaker history.

With its mix of shiny patent leather, mesh material, and icy soles, it blended on-court performance with off-court style. The “Gamma Blue” sticks to that formula while bringing back the nostalgia that made it special the first time around.

In the newest photos, the sneaker shows a glossy black upper with bright blue Jumpman logos and gold accents on the heel. The icy blue sole completes the design perfectly. The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” drops this December and is already looking like one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue”

Image via GOAT



The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” features a sleek black upper made from mesh and patent leather. Bright blue Jumpman logos and gold “23” embroidery on the heel add contrast, while a translucent blue outsole completes the look.

The signature carbon fiber plate sits beneath the midsole for support, giving the shoe its mix of performance and polish. Smooth leather details around the collar and tongue keep the design true to the original 2013 release.

With its premium build and bold color mix, this Air Jordan 11 brings back one of the most loved non-OG colorways in the model’s history.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” will be released on December 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.

Image via GOAT