A New Look At The Air Jordan 11 "Gamma" 2025 Retro

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” is officially returning this December, bringing back one of the boldest retro colorways in the AJ11 lineup. First released in 2013, the pair quickly earned its spot as a fan favorite thanks to its sleek black base, glossy finish, and vibrant pops of color.

A decade later, it’s set to reappear, this time packaged in a standard Jordan box rather than special edition packaging. The AJ11 has always carried a unique place in sneaker history.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it was famously worn by Michael Jordan during the 1995-96 season, a year that saw him win MVP while leading the Bulls to a 72-10 record. The model’s mix of patent leather and mesh made it stand out on and off the court, and it became one of Jordan Brand’s most beloved silhouettes.

The “Gamma” colorway only strengthened that legacy with its blacked-out look and striking accents. These new images give a fresh look at the upcoming drop. They showcase the glossy black patent overlays, ballistic mesh uppers, and icy blue outsole.

Gold branding and a bright gamma blue Jumpman add sharp contrast to the otherwise dark design. As seen in the photos, the retro stays true to the details that made the original pair so sought after.

Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue”

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” returns in a sleek black build with shiny patent leather and durable mesh uppers. Gold branding hits the lace loops and tongue, while the iconic Jumpman logo appears in bright gamma blue on the heel.

The midsole is blacked out, paired with a translucent blue outsole that adds both contrast and grip. Rope laces reinforce the AJ11’s signature look, and carbon fiber plates underfoot provide support.

Every detail stays close to the 2013 version, making this retro one that blends nostalgia with performance.