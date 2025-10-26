Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” Unboxing Video Surfaces

BY Ben Atkinson 108 Views
air-jordan-11-gamma-sneaker-news
Image via @thatsodsoho
The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” returns this December, bringing back its glossy black upper, blue accents, and iconic legacy.

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” is making its long-awaited return this December, and fans are already hyped after a new unboxing video surfaced online. The classic sneaker, first released in 2013, remains one of the most memorable non-OG colorways in the Air Jordan lineup.

Its mix of sleek design and bold details made it an instant standout. The Air Jordan 11 itself carries legendary status. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it was the shoe that marked Michael Jordan’s comeback to the NBA in 1995.

Known for its patent leather shine and unmatched court presence, the Jordan 11 became a symbol of style and dominance. Over the years, it’s evolved from a basketball icon into a lifestyle staple worn across generations.

The “Gamma” colorway keeps that same energy. Dressed in black patent leather with subtle hints of blue and gold, it delivers a look that’s both clean and powerful. It’s a design that bridges performance with luxury in a way only the Jordan 11 can.

In the photos, the sneaker’s glossy finish and icy blue outsole bring back the same appeal that made the 2013 pair unforgettable. The return of the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” feels like a celebration of one of Jordan Brand’s most timeless creations.

Air Jordan 11 “Gamma”

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” returns with its signature black patent leather upper and ballistic nylon mesh. Also the glossy detail contrasts with soft black uppers, while University Blue accents hit the Jumpman logo and outsole details.

Further, gold branding appears on the heel tab, adding a pop of color to the dark palette. A translucent blue outsole and full-length Air cushioning complete the look.

Built for comfort and presence, the 2025 retro mirrors the original design that captured attention over a decade ago. Overall, it’s a perfect mix of style, nostalgia, and Jordan heritage.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” will be released on December 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.

