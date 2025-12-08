Kevin Durant Rocks Exclusive Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low "Texas Longhorns"

Kevin Durant stepped out in New York wearing something only a handful of people on the planet will ever touch. The NBA star was spotted in an exclusive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Texas Longhorns,” a pair that hasn’t released to the public and likely never will.

KD has always had a sharp eye for rare sneakers, but this one hit a different level. It’s a nod to Travis’ Houston roots and a reminder of just how deep their connection to Nike runs.

The colorway leans straight into Longhorns territory without feeling forced. Durant kept the fit relaxed, letting the shoes do exactly what they were supposed to do: steal the moment. Anytime KD steps out in something special, the internet moves fast, and this was no exception.

Photos popped up, and it didn’t take long for sneaker fans to start dissecting every detail. Seeing a pair like this on someone of Durant’s stature only adds to the mystique.

Travis Scott’s Jordan 1 Lows already dominate resale and headlines, but a college-themed PE takes things to another level. KD didn’t say a word about them, but he didn’t have to. The shoes spoke loud enough.

Kevin Durant x Travis Scott

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Texas Longhorns” features brown leather overlays with a smooth grey nubuck base. The reverse Swoosh appears in a cream shade that stands out against the darker tones.

Orange accents highlight the stitching and heel, giving the shoe a subtle Longhorns feel. The tongue has a grey tag with a tonal Longhorns logo and cream laces and a vintage-style midsole tie everything together.

Further the outsole uses a dark brown finish for balance. Overall, the color palette is clean and earthy, and the materials look premium.