Kevin Durant Teams Up With PSG On New Nike KD 18 PE

The Nike KD 18 “PSG” PE connects Kevin Durant’s signature line with the global energy of Paris Saint-Germain. Spotted on Durant during pregame warmups, the exclusive colorway celebrates both his legacy in basketball and his ties to the club, where he’s a minority stakeholder.

It’s a fitting collaboration that blends performance innovation with PSG’s signature look and European flair. Durant’s partnership with Nike has always centered on pushing design forward while staying true to his game.

The KD 18 continues that path, offering sleek support, advanced cushioning, and a design built for all-around control. Adding PSG to the mix gives the shoe a cross-sport connection that highlights Durant’s growing presence beyond the NBA.

It’s not just a player-exclusive it’s a statement of global influence from one of basketball’s most versatile stars. In the photos, the “PSG” pair stands out in navy and red, matching the club’s iconic colors. The team crest appears on the tongue, while red piping outlines the upper for a bold finish.

A glossy overlay and icy outsole balance performance with style, giving the shoe an unmistakably premium feel. This KD 18 colorway is a symbol of how Durant continues to bridge basketball, culture, and international sport through his brand.

Nike KD 18 “PSG” PE



The Nike KD 18 “PSG” PE features a navy mesh upper with red detailing that nods to Paris Saint-Germain’s identity. A glossy finish and sleek overlays add contrast, while PSG’s logo sits proudly on the tongue.

Metallic Swooshes and KD branding complete the design, giving it a refined yet powerful look. The shoe includes full-length cushioning for smooth movement and impact protection.

With Durant’s role as a minority stakeholder in PSG, the colorway carries extra meaning, blending his personal ties with the club’s global style. It’s an exclusive look that connects two worlds through performance and design.