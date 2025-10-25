A First Look At The PSG x Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver”

The PSG x Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” blends Parisian flair and Jordan heritage, dropping spring 2026 with a sleek reflective finish.

The PSG x Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” is set to release in spring 2026, marking another chapter in the ongoing collaboration between Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand. The French champions, fresh off their long-awaited Champions League victory, continue to dominate both the pitch and the fashion scene.

Further, the partnership with Jordan has evolved into one of the most consistent crossovers between sports and streetwear. The Air Jordan 6, originally worn by Michael Jordan during his first NBA title run in 1991, remains one of the most celebrated silhouettes in sneaker history.

Also, it’s a model built on the idea of excellence, which makes it a fitting canvas for PSG’s modern legacy. The “Metallic Silver” colorway captures that sense of prestige, merging sport performance with refined European style.

The reflective finish mirrors the shine of a team still at the top of its game. The photos show a clean silver upper with subtle PSG branding and smooth leather overlays.

The icy outsole and metallic details complete the sleek look, reflecting both Jordan’s heritage and PSG’s ambition. This release feels more like a statement of power than just another sneaker drop.

PSG x Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date


The PSG x Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” features a full silver leather upper with shimmering overlays and perforated panels. A translucent outsole sits below, adding depth to the design, while black Jumpman branding contrasts against the bright finish.

The PSG logo appears on the heel, tying the collaboration together. Silver lace locks, white laces, and tonal stitching enhance its polished aesthetic.

The shoe’s reflective look gives it a futuristic edge while keeping classic Air Jordan 6 DNA intact. This release blends Parisian luxury with championship heritage for a truly standout pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the PSG x Air Jordan 6 "Metallic Silver" will be released in the Spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released.

