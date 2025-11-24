PSG x Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Shines In New Photos

The PSG x Air Jordan 6 "Metallic Silver" feels like a sharp update to one of the most recognizable models in the Jordan line. The colorway leans into the long running connection between Jordan Brand and Paris Saint Germain. It's a partnership that mixes basketball history with global football style.

The Air Jordan 6 still carries that early MJ energy. Every PSG collab gives the model a more modern presence. This pair sticks to that approach. The "Metallic Silver" finish creates a smooth and polished look that fits the PSG vibe without trying too hard.

The Air Jordan 6 stays popular because of its heel tab, the layered panels, and the shape that instantly brings people back to the first championship run. New drops like this one help keep the silhouette in the conversation, especially when the materials and details hit the right balance.

The new in hand photos show how strong the colorway looks under regular light. The silver upper stands out over the white midsole, and the PSG branding adds a clean touch without overwhelming the shoe. Grabbing a pair might be tough, especially after seeing how good the finish looks in these images.

PSG x Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver”

This PSG x Air Jordan 6 "Metallic Silver" uses smooth metallic leather across the upper. Perforated panels sit along the sides for structure. The tongue features a soft grey finish with some nice molded details.

Further the white laces add contrast. PSG branding appears on the heel in a circular patch. The midsole mixes white and silver tones.

The outsole features a milky translucent look with black Jumpman logos. The metallic upper gives the shoe a sharp and polished effect that looks premium in the in-hand look.