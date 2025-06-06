PSG Celebrates Champions League Win With Air Jordan 6 “PSG”

The Air Jordan 6 “PSG” is set to arrive in Spring 2026, fresh off Paris Saint-Germain’s historic Champions League victory. This latest collaboration between Jordan Brand and PSG feels like perfect timing.

It builds on their long-running partnership, blending iconic Jordan heritage with football's growing global influence. The Air Jordan 6 holds a special spot in sneaker history. It’s the model Michael Jordan wore while winning his first NBA title in 1991.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the 6 introduced a visible Air unit, a sleek heel tab for easy entry, and a reinforced toe cap. Over time, it’s become a canvas for creative collaborations, and PSG has proven one of the most consistent partners.

This upcoming release leans into a clean, polished look. Also, the photos reveal a metallic silver upper paired with dark accents and PSG branding on the heel. The club’s colors and logo are subtly worked in without overpowering the silhouette.

Overall, it’s a tribute to Paris’ style and Jordan Brand’s championship legacy. As PSG rides high after their European triumph, this drop feels even more meaningful.

PSG x Air Jordan 6

The Air Jordan 6 “PSG” features a smooth metallic silver leather upper. Dark grey hits the midsole, heel tab, and lace lock. Also, clear outsole panels add contrast and finish the look.

PSG’s crest is stamped into the heel, giving it a sharp signature touch. Further, perforated side panels offer breathability, while the exposed Air unit ensures comfort.

Finally, subtle branding and polished colors make this pair clean and wearable, balancing flash with function.