PSG Elevates The Air Jordan 4 RM With An "Off Noir" Look

Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand are back with another collaboration, this time putting their stamp on the Air Jordan 4 RM. PSG, one of Europe’s most successful football clubs, has built a strong relationship with Jordan Brand over the years. Their past releases have blended sport and style, creating some of the most sought-after sneakers. This latest drop continues that trend, merging Parisian elegance with Jordan’s basketball heritage. As always, the PSG influence brings a unique touch, elevating the sneaker beyond just performance wear.

The Air Jordan 4 RM reimagines the classic AJ4 with a more streamlined and contemporary feel. It retains key elements of the original while incorporating modern materials and construction for a fresh update. The "Off Noir" colorway adds a refined aesthetic, keeping things minimal yet striking. PSG branding enhances the premium feel, giving the sneaker an exclusive appeal. With a mix of tradition and innovation, this pair is built for both sneaker lovers and football fans alike. Expect it to be a standout release when it drops later this year.

PSG x Air Jordan 4 RM “Off Noir”

The PSG x Air Jordan 4 RM "Off Noir" features a premium black upper with a mix of smooth leather and breathable mesh. Also, grey and sail accents add contrast, keeping the design refined yet versatile. PSG branding appears on the heel, nodding to the club's influence. A visible Air unit ensures comfort, while the updated dark purple cage design brings a modern edge. Overall, this pair blends heritage and innovation for a fresh look.