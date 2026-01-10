Two New Mystery Air Jordan 7 Colorways Set To Release In 2026

Breaking news has emerged that the Air Jordan 7 is making its return in 2026. Two separate colorways are confirmed to release at different times this year. Sneakerheads can expect these drops to happen in summer and fall respectively.

The first Air Jordan 7 colorway will release on June 27th for $225. This summer drop represents the higher-priced option of the two confirmed releases. The second colorway is scheduled for September 9th with a $215 price point.

Specific colorway details have not been revealed at this time for either release. The sneaker community will need to wait for official images and information. Jordan Brand typically keeps major releases under wraps until closer to launch dates.

The Air Jordan 7 holds significant historical importance in Michael Jordan's legacy completely. MJ wore this model during memorable moments including Olympic gold medal performances. The silhouette represents innovation and style from the early 1990s basketball era.

These 2026 releases mark important returns for one of the most beloved Jordan models. The June and September release dates strategically space out the drops throughout the year. Different price points suggest the colorways may have varying material choices or details.

Air Jordan 7 News

The Air Jordan 7 is one of those iconic silhouettes that really stands out with its unique design language from the early 90s. The shoe features that distinctive triangular pattern on the midsole that's instantly recognizable from any angle or distance.

Huarache-inspired bootie construction wraps your foot for a snug secure fit that was revolutionary back in the day. The Jordan 7 has this really cool geometric aesthetic with angular lines and bold paneling throughout the upper design.

You'll notice the signature pull tab at the heel making it super easy to slip these on and off. The collar area sits higher on the ankle compared to other Jordan models giving it that basketball-ready look.