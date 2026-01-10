Steph And Ayesha Curry Step Out In Air Jordan 6 "Carmine"

Steph and Ayesha Curry were recently photographed wearing the iconic Air Jordan 6 "Carmine." The couple rocked matching pairs in what appears to be casual family photos. These sightings have sparked major speculation about Steph's sneaker future moving forward.

Curry recently parted ways with Under Armour after a decade-long partnership with the brand. His signature line with Under Armour produced multiple successful models over the years. However, the relationship has officially come to an end.

Since leaving Under Armour, Steph has been spotted wearing Nike and Jordan Brand frequently. The basketball superstar has worn various Jordan models both on and off the court. These appearances have fueled rumors about a potential move to Jordan Brand entirely.

The Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" choice is particularly interesting for sneaker observers. This classic colorway represents one of the most beloved Jordan releases ever made. Seeing both Steph and Ayesha in matching pairs adds another layer to speculation.

Jordan Brand signing Steph Curry would be one of the biggest moves in years. His influence on basketball culture and sneaker sales would be massive for the Swoosh. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by either party at this time.

Steph Curry Sneakers

The Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" looks absolutely clean on both Steph and Ayesha in these photos with that classic white leather upper standing out. You can see the iconic carmine red accents hitting the midsole and heel area creating that timeless color blocking we all know.

The shoe features white smooth leather across most of the upper with those signature Jordan 6 perforations on the collar. Black accents appear on the tongue and lace locks adding nice contrast to the white and red palette.

The carmine red really pops against the pristine white base making these instantly recognizable from any distance. In the gym photo you get a great on-foot look at how the proportions work with the low-top silhouette looking sleek.