Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Gym Red" Receives Release Date

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Gym Red" is officially making its return in 2026. A release date has been set for this highly anticipated all-red colorway. Sneakerheads have been requesting this comeback for years and Nike finally listened.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” will be released on May 29th, 2026.

The "Gym Red" represents one of the boldest Foamposite colorways ever released. Its monochromatic red design creates an unmistakable presence both on and off court. The original release became an instant classic among Foamposite collectors and enthusiasts.

Nike's Foamposite technology remains as innovative today as when it first debuted. The molded upper construction provides durability and support that few other shoes match. This "Gym Red" colorway showcases the futuristic design language Foamposites are known for.

All-red sneakers have maintained their popularity across multiple generations of sneaker culture. The "Gym Red" Foamposite takes this trend to another level entirely. Its glossy finish and distinctive silhouette make it instantly recognizable from any distance.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Gym Red" Retail Price

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Gym Red" is an absolute showstopper with its full tonal red construction from top to bottom. Also the molded Foamposite shell comes in a vibrant gym red finish that has this beautiful glossy shine catching light from every angle.

You can see those signature vertical ridges flowing across the entire upper creating that futuristic look Foamposites are famous for. The swoosh appears in a tonal red keeping everything cohesive and bold without any contrasting colors to break it up.

Red laces run through the eyestays and there's a matching red pull tab at the heel for easy on and off. The checkerboard carbon fiber pattern on the heel adds a subtle technical detail in black and red.