ranking-the-10-best-travis-scott-air-jordan-1-lows

Travis Scott's collaboration with Jordan Brand has produced some of the most coveted sneakers in recent memory. The Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette has been the perfect canvas for La Flame's creative vision.

His signature backwards swoosh has become an iconic design element that defines the entire collection. From limited friends and family releases to widely sought-after general drops, each colorway tells its own story.

These collaborations blend premium materials with unique color blocking that sets them apart from standard releases. The resale market for these shoes remains incredibly strong years after their initial drops. Let's break down the top 10 Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Lows:

10. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "White Party" (F&F)

Coming in at number ten is the ultra-exclusive White Party release. This friends and family pair was limited to just 350 pairs worldwide.

The shoe features an all-white leather upper with cream accents throughout the design. Travis's backwards swoosh appears in a matching white tone for a tonal look. The exclusivity alone makes this pair legendary in sneaker circles.

Most collectors will never see this shoe in person, let alone own it. The clean colorway works perfectly for summer fits and special occasions.

While a clean pair, the extreme rarity keeps it from ranking higher on this list. It's more of a grail chase than a realistic pickup for most fans.

9. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Velvet Brown"

The "Velvet Brown" sits at number nine in our rankings. This release dropped in December 2024 for simple and clean colorway enthusiasts.

The shoe features rich brown tones across its suede and leather upper. Travis's signature backwards swoosh appears in a lighter tan shade for contrast. The velvet texture gives this pair a premium feel that stands out.

The brown colorway is versatile enough to wear with various casual outfits. While it's a solid release, it lacks the pop of higher-ranked pairs. The brown aesthetic is clean but doesn't make a bold statement. It's a great option for sneakerheads who prefer understated earth-tone footwear.

8. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Neutral Olive"

At number 8, we have the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Neutral Olive." This release came in September 2024 and targeted the golf community specifically. Earthy olive tones dominate the upper with cream and black accents throughout.

The backwards swoosh in cream provides a nice contrast against the olive base. Premium suede and leather materials give this shoe a luxury feel. Golf-specific traction on the sole makes it course-ready right out of the box.

The neutral colorway pairs well with various golf and casual outfits. Like other golf releases, the specialized audience keeps it lower on this list. It's a fantastic shoe for those who appreciate both sneakers and golf.

7. Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Military Blue"

The Military Blue Fragment collab lands at number 7. This release dropped in November 2025 to massive anticipation from collectors.

Classic military blue hits the swoosh and collar areas with precision. White leather makes up the majority of the upper for a clean look. Black accents on the toe box and heel add depth to the design.

Fragment's lightning bolt logo and Travis's backwards swoosh create a triple collaboration. The colorway pays homage to classic Jordan 1 heritage while feeling fresh.

6. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" (Elkins)

The "Canary" colorway, also known as Elkins, takes the 6th spot. Bright yellow suede overlays make this one of the boldest Travis releases. It takes inspiration from Scott's high school.

The vibrant canary yellow pairs with cream and brown earth tones beautifully. Travis's backwards swoosh appears in brown suede for a nice contrast. This shoe definitely makes a statement and isn't for those who prefer subtle fits.

The quality of materials matches other releases in the Travis Scott lineup. Limited availability made this a tough cop when it originally dropped. The bold color scheme divides sneakerheads but creates a unique look. It's perfect for those who want their sneakers to be conversation starters.

5. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Phantom"

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Phantom" is in at #5. This release went heavy on black and grey tones for a stealthy aesthetic.

Premium black suede covers the overlays, while grey leather handles the base. The backwards swoosh in grey suede provides subtle branding that doesn't overwhelm. This might be the most versatile colorway for everyday wear situations.

The darker palette makes it easier to style with various outfits. Quality craftsmanship shines through in every detail of this release. It's understated compared to other Travis collabs, but that's part of its appeal. The "Black Phantom" works for both casual and slightly dressed-up occasions.

4. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive"

The "Olive" colorway sits comfortably at number four on this list. Earthy olive green suede overlays define the overall aesthetic of this shoe.

Sail leather bases contrast beautifully with the darker olive tones throughout. Travis's signature backwards swoosh appears in a lighter cream shade. This release dropped in April and became an instant hit.

This is a fall-ready color scheme, and it's perfect for autumn and winter fits. Materials feel premium, and the construction quality matches previous successful releases.

The olive colorway offers something different from typical Jordan 1 palettes. It's become a favorite among collectors who appreciate earth-tone sneakers.

3. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Mocha"

Third place goes to the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Mocha". This was the original Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low release.

Rich mocha brown suede overlays sit atop cream and white leather panels. The backwards swoosh in cream creates Travis's signature look on the silhouette. This shoe set the template for every Travis Low that followed.

The colorway remains incredibly wearable and pairs with almost any casual outfit. Resale values have stayed strong since the original 2019 release. This is the blueprint that made the entire collaboration series special. It's a must-have for any serious Travis Scott or Jordan collector.

2. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Reverse Mocha"

The "Reverse Mocha" takes second in our rankings. This colorway flips the original Mocha blocking for a fresh perspective. White leather dominates the upper while mocha brown hits the swoosh area.

Black suede on the toe box and heel adds depth. Travis's backwards swoosh in white leather stands out against brown panels. This release arguably improved upon the already excellent original Mocha design.

The reversed color blocking gives it a cleaner, more versatile aesthetic. It's become one of the most sought-after Travis Scott sneakers, period. The "Reverse Mocha" works with virtually any casual wardrobe effortlessly.

1. Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Taking the top spot is the original Fragment collaboration. This triple collaboration brought together Travis, Fragment, and Jordan Brand perfectly.

The color blocking features black, white, and military blue in classic proportions. Fragment's lightning bolt logo appears alongside Travis's backwards swoosh design. Premium leather construction makes this feel like a true premium release.

The combination of three iconic brands created something truly special. This shoe was released in August 2021 and caused absolute pandemonium. Resale prices remain astronomical years after the original drop date.