Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Medium Olive" Coming Soon: New Video Revealed

Travis Scott continues to impress with his arsenal of sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" is going to drop on September 9th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

This pair features an olive rubber sole paired with a clean sail midsole. Also, the upper is crafted from olive green leather, complemented by white leather overlays. Further, the popular reverse Nike Swoosh is made from black leather, and the Cactus Jack logo adorns the heels. The tongue showcases Nike branding. Overall, these sneakers present a cohesive colorway with Travis Scott branding that fans will love.

Travis Scott's impact on fashion and music ensures this collaboration will be highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts and fans alike. As one of the industry's most sought-after collaborators, Scott brings his creative vision to the Air Jordan 1 Low, offering a fresh take on a timeless classic. The "Medium Olive" colorway is expected to sell out quickly upon release, with fans eager to grab this collaboration. Stay tuned for more updates on the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott collaboration, which is set to be a game-changer in the sneaker world.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.