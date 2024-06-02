Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Olive” Release Cancelled

BYBen Atkinson599 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Travis Scott In Concert - Las Vegas, NV
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Recording artist Travis Scott performs during a stop of his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour at T-Mobile Arena on February 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Don't worry, Travis is still dropping some heat this year.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Olive” release has been canceled. Instead, fans can now look forward to the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" dropping in September. This news has caused a stir in the sneaker community, as Travis Scott's collaborations are always highly anticipated. Travis Scott is celebrated for his unique style and significant influence in the fashion world. His previous releases with Jordan Brand have been major successes, consistently showcasing his creative vision and distinctive touch.

The shoe combines premium materials with the iconic Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. As always, the details are meticulously designed to reflect Scott's innovative style. Travis Scott's impact extends far beyond music, deeply influencing fashion and culture. His collaborations with Jordan Brand consistently sell out quickly, and the "Medium Olive" is expected to be no different. The transition from the canceled "Black Olive" to the "Medium Olive" has generated significant buzz. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release, having already seen and appreciated the design of the "Medium Olive." Stay tuned for more details as the September release approaches.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 x Jacquemus Pack Slated For This June: First Look

"Black Olive" Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott

This pair features an olive rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Also, black leather constructs the upper, complemented by olive leather overlays. White leather forms the popular reverse Nike Swoosh, while the Cactus Jack logo is on the heels. Finally, the tongue features Nike branding.

@zsneakerheadz reports that instead of the "Black Olive" colorway, we will instead receive the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" on September 9th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Cortez “Lakers” Gets Official Images

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles ClippersSneakersAir Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" in-Hand Photos18.1K
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl PartySneakersAir Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" On-Foot Photos11.6K
Championship Series - Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Game ThreeSneakersAir Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Black Olive" Release Details5.0K
Houston Astros v Washington NationalsSneakersAir Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Olive” Gets A First Look4.6K