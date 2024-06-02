Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Olive” Release Cancelled

Don't worry, Travis is still dropping some heat this year.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Olive” release has been canceled. Instead, fans can now look forward to the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" dropping in September. This news has caused a stir in the sneaker community, as Travis Scott's collaborations are always highly anticipated. Travis Scott is celebrated for his unique style and significant influence in the fashion world. His previous releases with Jordan Brand have been major successes, consistently showcasing his creative vision and distinctive touch.

The shoe combines premium materials with the iconic Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. As always, the details are meticulously designed to reflect Scott's innovative style. Travis Scott's impact extends far beyond music, deeply influencing fashion and culture. His collaborations with Jordan Brand consistently sell out quickly, and the "Medium Olive" is expected to be no different. The transition from the canceled "Black Olive" to the "Medium Olive" has generated significant buzz. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release, having already seen and appreciated the design of the "Medium Olive." Stay tuned for more details as the September release approaches.

"Black Olive" Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott

This pair features an olive rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Also, black leather constructs the upper, complemented by olive leather overlays. White leather forms the popular reverse Nike Swoosh, while the Cactus Jack logo is on the heels. Finally, the tongue features Nike branding.