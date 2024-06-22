Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” Surfaces Online: New Images

The new Air Jordan 1 Low is generating buzz with its upcoming collaboration with Travis Scott in the "Medium Olive" colorway. This partnership promises to blend Scott's unique style with the iconic Air Jordan silhouette. Known for its low-cut design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers both style and comfort. The "Medium Olive" colorway introduces earthy tones with Scott's distinctive aesthetic, featuring suede overlays and the iconic Nike Swoosh for a bold statement.
Travis Scott's influence on fashion and music ensures this collaboration will be highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts and fans alike. As one of the industry's most sought-after collaborators, Scott brings his creative vision to the Air Jordan 1 Low, offering a fresh take on a timeless classic. The "Medium Olive" colorway is expected to sell out quickly upon release, with fans eager to grab this collaboration. Stay tuned for more updates on the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott partnership, which is set to be a game-changer in the sneaker world.
"Medium Olive" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low
This pair features an olive rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. The upper is crafted from olive green leather, complemented by white leather overlays. Additionally, the popular reverse Nike Swoosh is made from black leather, with the Cactus Jack logo adorning the heels. The tongue showcases Nike branding. Overall, these sneakers present a cohesive colorway with Travis Scott branding that fans will love.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" is going to drop on September 9th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
[Via]