Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" On-Foot Photos

The new Air Jordan 1 Low is generating buzz with its upcoming collaboration with Travis Scott on a fresh "Medium Olive" colorway. This partnership promises to infuse Scott's signature style into the iconic Air Jordan silhouette. With its low-cut design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers both style and comfort. The "Medium Olive" colorway adds a unique twist to the classic sneaker, blending earthy tones with Scott's distinctive aesthetic. Featuring suede overlays and the iconic Nike Swoosh, this collaboration will make a bold statement.

Travis Scott's influence in the world of fashion and music ensures that this collaboration will be highly anticipated by sneakerheads and fans alike. As one of the most sought-after collaborators in the industry, Scott brings his creative vision to the Air Jordan 1 Low. It results in a fresh take on a timeless classic. The "Medium Olive" colorway is expected to fly off the shelves upon its release, with fans eager to get their hands on this collaboration. Stay tuned for more updates on the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott collaboration, as it's sure to be a game-changer in the world of sneakers.

"Medium Olive" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low

This pair features an olive rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Olive green leather constructs the upper, complemented by white leather overlays. Black leather forms the popular reverse Nike Swoosh, while the Cactus Jack logo is on the heels. Finally, the tongue features Nike branding. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive colorway with Travis Scott branding that fans will love.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" is going to drop in the Spring of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

