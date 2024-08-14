Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” Delayed

Bad news for sneaker fans.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” will now be released on September 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

This sneaker boasts an olive rubber sole matched with a pristine sail midsole. Also, the upper is fashioned from olive green leather, enhanced by contrasting white leather overlays. Additionally, the iconic reversed Nike Swoosh in black leather and the Cactus Jack logo on the heels add distinctive Travis Scott touches. The tongue features prominent Nike branding. Overall, this sneaker offers a harmonious color scheme enriched with Travis Scott branding, sure to appeal to fans.

Travis Scott's influence on both fashion and music ensures this collaboration will be highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts and fans alike . As one of the most sought-after collaborators in the industry, Scott brings his creative vision to the Air Jordan 1 Low, offering a fresh take on a timeless classic. The "Medium Olive" colorway will sell out quickly as fans eagerly await this unique collaboration. Stay tuned for more updates on the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott partnership. It is sure to be a game-changer in the sneaker world.

