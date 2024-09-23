Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” Gets Official Images

Less than a week until this pair hits shelves.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” will be released on September 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

This sneaker features an olive rubber sole paired with a clean sail midsole. The upper is crafted from olive green leather, complemented by contrasting white leather overlays. The iconic reversed Nike Swoosh in black leather, along with the Cactus Jack logo on the heels, adds signature Travis Scott elements. The tongue showcases bold Nike branding. Overall, this sneaker delivers a balanced color palette, enhanced by Travis Scott's distinctive touches, making it a must-have for fans.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.