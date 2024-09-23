Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” Gets Official Images

Official photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" have surfaced, and the pair is dropping very soon. This collaboration blends Travis Scott's signature style with the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette. Known for its low-cut design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low provides the perfect balance of style and comfort. The "Medium Olive" colorway features earthy tones and Scott's distinctive aesthetic, including suede overlays and the iconic reversed Nike Swoosh for a bold look.
Travis Scott's influence in both fashion and music ensures this collaboration will be highly anticipated by sneakerheads and fans alike. As one of the most in-demand collaborators in the sneaker world, Scott brings his unique vision to the Air Jordan 1 Low, offering a fresh twist on a classic model. With the "Medium Olive" colorway expected to sell out quickly, excitement continues to build for this release. Stay tuned for more updates, as this collaboration will make waves in the sneaker community.
"Medium Olive" Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott
This sneaker features an olive rubber sole paired with a clean sail midsole. The upper is crafted from olive green leather, complemented by contrasting white leather overlays. The iconic reversed Nike Swoosh in black leather, along with the Cactus Jack logo on the heels, adds signature Travis Scott elements. The tongue showcases bold Nike branding. Overall, this sneaker delivers a balanced color palette, enhanced by Travis Scott's distinctive touches, making it a must-have for fans.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” will be released on September 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
