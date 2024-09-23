Nike Air 180 “Hyper Crimson” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air 180 is making a strong comeback with its upcoming "Hyper Crimson" colorway. This classic sneaker, known for its sleek design and visible air cushioning, returns with a bold new look. The shoe features a black base, offering a clean and modern foundation. Vibrant crimson details add a striking contrast, bringing energy and flair to the design. The Nike Air 180 has always been popular for its combination of style and comfort. The visible Air unit in the sole continues to provide excellent cushioning, making it ideal for both casual wear and athletic performance.
With the addition of the "Hyper Crimson" accents, this colorway injects fresh life into the silhouette, keeping the retro vibe alive while offering something new. Fans of the Nike Air 180 will appreciate its return in this updated design. The contrast between the black base and bright crimson touches makes it a standout in any collection. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the Air 180, the "Hyper Crimson" colorway offers a perfect balance of nostalgia and modern style. Keep an eye out for its release, as this pair will make waves.
"Hyper Crimson" Nike Air 180
The sneakers feature a crimson and black rubber sole and a clean black midsole with an air bubble under the heels. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a black base, with matching black overlays and black laces. Further, a black Swoosh is on the sides, outlined in crimson. Finally, more vibrant crimson branding is on the tongues and heels.
Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air 180 "Hyper Crimson" will be released later this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.
