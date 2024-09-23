Nike Air 180 “Hyper Crimson” Officially Revealed

A fiery look for the 180.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air 180 “Hyper Crimson” will be released later this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a crimson and black rubber sole and a clean black midsole with an air bubble under the heels. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a black base, with matching black overlays and black laces. Further, a black Swoosh is on the sides, outlined in crimson. Finally, more vibrant crimson branding is on the tongues and heels.

With the addition of the "Hyper Crimson" accents, this colorway injects fresh life into the silhouette, keeping the retro vibe alive while offering something new. Fans of the Nike Air 180 will appreciate its return in this updated design. The contrast between the black base and bright crimson touches makes it a standout in any collection. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the Air 180, the "Hyper Crimson" colorway offers a perfect balance of nostalgia and modern style. Keep an eye out for its release, as this pair will make waves.

