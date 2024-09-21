Nike Air 180 “Baltic Blue” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air 180 is making its return in a vibrant "Baltic Blue" colorway. Originally popular in the 90s, the Air 180 stood out for its sleek design and visible air cushioning. Now, Nike is bringing this classic back with a bold new look. The sneaker features a striking blue base, with black overlays adding contrast and structure. Bright yellow accents on the branding and midsole give the shoe an extra pop of color. This combination of blue, black, and yellow makes it ideal for those who appreciate a bold, retro vibe.
Known for its comfort and unique style, the Nike Air 180 is back with a fresh update in the "Baltic Blue" edition. The visible Air unit in the heel remains a key feature, offering comfort and support with every step. Whether you're reliving the 90s or discovering the Air 180 for the first time, this colorway is sure to make an impact. Be on the lookout for its release as Nike brings this iconic silhouette to a new generation of sneaker fans.
"Baltic Blue" Nike Air 180
The sneakers are fitted with a black rubber sole and a crisp blue midsole, showcasing the signature air bubble beneath the heels. Additionally, the upper is all about texture, beginning with a blue foundation and black overlays. A yellow Swoosh is featured on the sides, pulling the look together. Lastly, the bold yellow branding stands out on both the tongues and heels.
Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air 180 “Baltic Blue” will be released this October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
