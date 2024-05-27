Nike Air 180 “Black/Dusty Cactus” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air 180 is gearing up for a summer release with its striking "Black/Dusty Cactus" colorway. This upcoming iteration features a sleek black upper, providing a bold and timeless base. Dusty cactus blue overlays add a pop of vibrant color, creating a captivating contrast that draws attention. Alabaster accents are strategically placed, enhancing the overall design and adding a touch of elegance. The signature Air 180 unit in the heel ensures superior cushioning and comfort, making these sneakers perfect for all-day wear. The combination of materials and colors offers a fresh take on the classic silhouette, blending modern style with retro vibes.

The Nike Air 180 is known for its unique design and innovative technology. This "Black/Dusty Cactus" colorway stays true to its roots while offering a contemporary twist. The black and blue tones work harmoniously, giving the shoe a versatile look that can be dressed up or down. Whether you're hitting the streets or heading for a casual outing, these sneakers promise to elevate your style. Set to drop this summer, the Nike Air 180 "Black/Dusty Cactus" is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 WMNS “Guava Ice” Officially Revealed

"Black/Dusty Cactus" Nike Air 180

Image via brandon1an

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean black midsole with an air bubble under the heels. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a black base, with black overlays and vibrant dusty cactus details. Further, an alabaster Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, more vibrant dusty cactus branding is on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air 180 “Black/Dusty Cactus” will be released this August. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via brandon1an

Image via brandon1an

Read More: Nike Shox R4 WMNS “Racer Blue” Release Details Revealed

[Via]