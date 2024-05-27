Nike Air Max 1 WMNS “Guava Ice” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max 1 is set to release in a refreshing "Guava Ice" colorway. This upcoming pair features a delicate blend of guava ice, sail, and coconut milk hues, creating a light and airy aesthetic perfect for any season. The upper is crafted from premium materials, ensuring both durability and comfort. Guava ice dominates the design, giving the shoe a soft and inviting look. Sail accents add subtle contrast, appearing on the Nike Swoosh, laces, and midsole. Coconut milk tones further enhance the overall lightness of the sneaker, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

The iconic Air Max cushioning provides exceptional comfort and support, staying true to the Air Max 1's reputation for performance. The visible Air unit in the heel offers responsive cushioning, ideal for all-day wear. The combination of colors gives the shoe a sophisticated and modern look, while the clean lines and classic silhouette maintain the timeless appeal of the Air Max 1. Perfect for those who appreciate a blend of style and comfort, the Nike Air Max 1 "Guava Ice" is a must-have.

"Guava Ice" Nike Air Max 1 WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and guava ice rubber sole and a clean sail midsole with a Nike air bubble under the heels. Next, a white mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with guava ice and lighter suede overlays. Also, a light guava ice Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. White laces and more Nike branding on the tongue and heels complete these sneakers.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max 1 WMNS “Guava Ice” will be released this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

