Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Black/Guava Ice” Official Photos

The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 is a classic basketball sneaker designed for optimal performance. It features a high-top silhouette that provides ankle support during intense games. The sneaker’s design includes a mix of leather and textile materials, ensuring both durability and breathability. The iconic Nike Swoosh is prominently displayed on the sides, adding to the shoe’s sporty aesthetic. The Air cushioning technology in the sole offers comfort and impact protection, enhancing the overall wearing experience.

With its straightforward yet effective design, the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 is a timeless choice for basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate functionality and style on and off the court. The colorways range from simple monochromes to bold combinations, catering to diverse style preferences. The Nike Air Alpha Force 88’s legacy as a reliable basketball sneaker continues to make it a sought-after option for those seeking a blend of performance and classic design. Now, the sneaker is getting a new colorway, dubbed “Black/Guava Ice” and it sports a more low-key, undercover look.

“Black/Guava Ice” Nike Air Alpha Force 88

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a guava ice midsole. The uppers feature an all-black suede look. The Nike Swoosh is also black and the strap across the laces, a staple of the Alpha Force 88, is also black. The heels feature minimal Nike Air branding and the tongue features the Alpha Force logo with an orange basketball. The orange gives the sneaker a pop of color but otherwise, these sneakers are entirely black with a light midsole.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Black/Guava Ice” is releasing in the fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

