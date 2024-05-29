Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “White/Black” Official Photos Revealed

Image via Nike

A simple colorway for an iconic Nike silhouette.

The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 will make a comeback with its upcoming "White/Black" colorway. This classic silhouette features a striking black and white rubber sole, paired with a white and grey midsole. The upper is crafted from perforated white leather, providing breathability and style. A bold black Nike Swoosh adorns the side, adding a touch of contrast to the clean design. One of the standout features of the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 is the large black strap positioned just below the white laces. This not only adds a unique aesthetic but also ensures a secure fit.

The black sock liner complements the overall color scheme, while the "AIR" branding on the heel provides a subtle yet impactful detail. The tongue of the sneaker showcases the iconic Nike Air Alpha Force branding, reinforcing its heritage. This combination of elements creates a timeless look that appeals to both old-school sneakerheads and new enthusiasts. The mix of perforated leather and sleek design ensures comfort and durability. The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "White/Black" is a perfect blend of retro style and modern appeal.

"White/Black" Nike Air Alpha Force 88

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and white rubber sole with a white and grey midsole. Also, the upper is crafted from perforated white leather and accented by a black Nike Swoosh. Additionally, a large black strap is positioned just below the white laces. Further, the sock liner and "AIR" branding on the heel are both in black. Finally, the tongue showcases the Nike Air Alpha Force branding.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “White/Black” is going to drop this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

