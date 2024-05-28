Nike Air Force 1 Low “Perforated Black” Officially Unveiled

Ben Atkinson
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike

A breathable, all-black sneaker coming next week.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to drop in a sleek "Perforated Black" colorway. This upcoming release features an all-black color scheme, offering a timeless and versatile look. Also, the upper is crafted from premium black leather, ensuring durability and a sophisticated finish. One of the standout features of this pair is the perforations throughout the upper. These perforations not only add a stylish texture to the design but also enhance breathability. This makes the shoes comfortable for extended wear, keeping your feet cool and dry. The all-black aesthetic extends to the midsole and outsole, maintaining a cohesive look.

The black laces and branding further enhance the simple theme, making this pair perfect for those who love understated elegance. The "Perforated Black" colorway is versatile, easily matching various outfits from casual to semi-formal. Whether you’re heading to a casual outing or a night out, these sneakers will complement your style effortlessly. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds among sneaker enthusiasts. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Perforated Black" will be a must-have addition to any sneaker collection.

"Perforated Black" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a thick rubber black sole and a black midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of black leather, with more black leather overlays. Further, perforations are found all around the sneakers. Also, a black leather Swoosh graces the sides. Finally, black laces and Nike branding on the tongues and heels complete the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Perforated Black” is releasing on June 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
