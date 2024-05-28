Nike ACG Air Exploraid “Summit White” Release Details Revealed

The Nike ACG Air Exploraid is set to impress with its upcoming "Summit White" colorway. This trail-ready sneaker combines functionality and style, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. The standout feature is its vibrant red rubber sole and midsole, providing excellent traction and a bold look. The uppers are crafted from summit white mesh, offering breathability and comfort. The mesh construction ensures your feet stay cool and comfortable, whether on rugged trails or urban streets. Nike's ACG (All Conditions Gear) line is known for its durability and performance.

The Air Exploraid continues this tradition, designed to withstand various terrains and weather conditions. The robust construction and high-quality materials ensure these sneakers can handle whatever adventure you embark on. The "Summit White" colorway is versatile, pairing well with different outdoor gear and casual outfits. Its mix of summit white and red makes it both eye-catching and practical. The Nike ACG Air Exploraid in "Summit White" is not just about looks; it's built to perform in all conditions. Watch for this exciting release, combining style, comfort, and rugged performance in one package.

"Summit White" Nike ACG Air Exploraid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole that features deep grooves for traction on tough terrain. Also, the midsole matches, in red. Further, the uppers are constructed from summit white mesh. Overall, these sneakers are built for performance. They feature a clean colorway which means you won't have to worry about getting outside and getting these a bit dirty.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike ACG Air Exploraid “Summit White” will be released on July 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

