Nike ACG Torre Mid “Olive Grey” Coming Soon

The Nike ACG Torre Mid stands out as a rugged and dependable shoe, designed for outdoor exploration while ensuring comfort and durability. An anticipated addition to the Nike ACG Torre Mid collection is the "Olive Grey" colorway. This upcoming release showcases a blend of olive green and grey tones, creating a subdued yet stylish look. The shoe features an upper predominantly adorned with olive grey hues, offering a versatile and earthy aesthetic.

The "Olive Grey" Nike ACG Torre Mid retains the shoe's essential features, including its sturdy construction and supportive cushioning, ideal for various outdoor activities. The incorporation of the olive grey colorway enhances the shoe's versatility and outdoor-ready appeal. Outdoor enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the arrival of the "Olive Grey" colorway for its practical color palette and reliable design suited for diverse terrains. Its fusion of earthy tones and functional design makes it an attractive choice for individuals seeking a dependable and fashionable shoe for their outdoor adventures. 2 / 2

Read More: Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Philly" To Drop In April 2024

"Olive Grey" Nike ACG Torre Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a thick black rubber sole with a black midsole. A black durable canvas constructs the base of the uppers, with prominent grey suede overlays. Details accents include the Nike Swoosh on the sides, the ACG logo near the heel, and the Nike Swoosh branding on the tongues. Overall, this pair will hold up in just about any terrain and keep you fashionable as well. Look for this pair to release early in 2024, just in time to break them in some harsh weather.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike ACG Torre Mid “Olive Grey” will be released in January of 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Bicoastal” Gets New Images + Release Date

[Via]