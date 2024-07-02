Nike ACG Torre Mid “Light Pumice” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

This colorway is perfect for fall hiking.

The Nike ACG Torre Mid is gearing up for a release in the new "Light Pumice" colorway. This upcoming edition features a purple base with grey suede overlays and a black sole, making it both stylish and functional. The ACG (All Conditions Gear) line is known for its durability and performance in outdoor settings, and the Torre Mid is no exception. Designed for rugged terrains, the Torre Mid offers superior support and comfort. The purple base adds a bold and vibrant touch, while the grey suede overlays provide additional durability and protection.

The Nike ACG Torre Mid "Light Pumice" continues the tradition of the ACG line, which was first introduced in the late 1980s. The ACG collection was created to provide reliable gear for outdoor adventures, combining innovative design with robust materials. The Torre Mid stands out with its high-top design, offering ankle support and stability on uneven surfaces. The combination of style and functionality makes it a versatile option for both hiking and casual wear. Keep an eye out for this release and get ready to tackle the trails in style.

"Light Pumice" Nike ACG Torre Mid

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a thick black rubber sole with a black midsole. A purple durable canvas constructs the base of the uppers, with prominent grey suede overlays. Details accents include the Nike Swoosh on the sides, the ACG logo near the heel, and the Nike Swoosh branding on the tongues. Overall, this pair will hold up in just about any terrain and keep you fashionable as well.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike ACG Torre Mid "Light Pumice" will be released sometime this fall. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they drop.

Image via JD Sports UK