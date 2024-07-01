Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Black" Receives New Release Date

Don't worry, these sneakers are still dropping this summer.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Black" will be released on August 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The shoes feature a gray rubber sole paired with a white midsole. Also, the upper is crafted from black leather, accented by dark violet overlays. The tongues display black A Ma Maniere branding, while the heels showcase Nike branding. Further, dark accents on the tongues add a pop of color. These sneakers will be released exclusively as a WMNS edition, available only in women's sizes.

A notable feature of this collaboration is the sail midsole, creating a striking contrast against the predominantly black color scheme . This subtle yet impactful design choice adds depth and dimension to the shoe, enhancing its overall aesthetic. Additionally, the purple accents bring a vibrant pop of color, making the design even more eye-catching. As anticipation builds for the release of the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere collaboration , sneakerheads eagerly await the chance to add this exclusive pair to their collections.

The latest collaboration between Air Jordan 3 and A Ma Maniere introduces an eye-catching "Black" colorway that’s set to make waves in sneaker culture . This edition blends classic design elements with a modern twist, featuring a sleek black upper highlighted by grey and purple accents. The iconic Air Jordan 3 silhouette takes center stage, offering timeless appeal for sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere stands out as a must-have addition to any collection.

