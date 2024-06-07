Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Black" Surfaces Online: New Images

The latest collaboration between Air Jordan 3 and A Ma Maniere introduces a captivating "Black" colorway that's poised to make waves in sneaker culture. This edition combines classic design elements with a modern twist, featuring a sleek black upper highlighted by grey and purple accents. The iconic Air Jordan 3 silhouette takes center stage, offering timeless appeal for sneaker enthusiasts globally. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere is a standout addition to any collection.
A notable feature of this collaboration is the sail midsole, creating a striking contrast against the predominantly black color scheme. This subtle yet impactful design choice adds depth and dimension to the shoe, enhancing its overall aesthetic. Additionally, the purple accents bring a vibrant pop of color, making the design even more eye-catching. As anticipation builds for the release of the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere collaboration, sneakerheads eagerly await the opportunity to add this exclusive pair to their collections.
"Black" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3
The shoes boast a gray rubber sole paired with a white midsole. The upper is crafted from black leather, complemented by gray suede overlays. The tongues feature black A Ma Maniere branding, while the heels display Nike branding. Violet accents add a pop of color to the tongues. These sneakers will be released exclusively as a WMNS edition, available only in women's sizes.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Black" will be released on July 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
