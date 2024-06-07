Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” New Release Date Revealed

The good news is this pair is dropping a month earlier.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" will be released on June 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers showcase a gray rubber sole paired with a cream midsole, creating a sleek foundation. Also, the base and overlays are crafted from white leather, giving them a clean and sophisticated appearance. Further, oxidized green accents enhance the support wings, midsole, and heel, adding a distinctive touch. Finally, green branding on the tongue and heels completes the design. The overall result is a captivating blend of green and white, making this pair a standout choice.

The massive appeal of the Air Jordan 4 is attributed to its mid-top build , providing exceptional support and comfort for various activities. This pair features visible Air cushioning in the sole, offering a responsive feel with every step. This makes it an excellent choice for both casual wear and athletic pursuits. As the summer release date approaches, excitement builds among sneaker fans eager to get their hands on the "Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4. With its clean design and striking color scheme, this iteration is set to be a standout addition to any collection.

