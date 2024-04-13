Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Receives On-Foot Look

A fresh colorway brings vibrant energy to an iconic sneaker release.

Ben Atkinson
Air Jordan XX Launch Party

The Air Jordan 4, an iconic silhouette in Michael Jordan's footwear line, is set to make a bold statement with its upcoming "Oxidized Green" colorway dropping this summer. This highly anticipated release sees the classic sneaker adorned in a striking combination of white and green accents, offering a fresh take on a beloved favorite. Known for its legendary design and performance on and off the court, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. The "Oxidized Green" iteration adds a vibrant twist to the silhouette, injecting new life into its timeless aesthetic.

The Air Jordan 4's enduring popularity can be attributed to its mid-top construction, which provides exceptional support and comfort for wearers during any activity. The visible Air cushioning in the sole ensures a responsive feel with every step, making it a versatile option for both casual wear and athletic performance. As the summer release date approaches, anticipation is building among sneakerheads eager to get their hands on the "Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4. With its clean design and eye-catching color scheme, this iteration promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4

These shoes boast a gray rubber sole with a cream midsole. White leather makes up the base of the sneakers, with white overlays. Oxidized Green details are above the midsole, on the support wings, and on the heel. Green branding is on the tongue as well as on the heels. Overall, this pair features a fantastic mix of green and white.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" will be released on June 15th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

