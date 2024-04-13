Adidas Samba OG “USC Trojans” Coming This Year

The Adidas Samba OG is set to drop in a new "USC Trojans" colorway, celebrating the iconic cardinal red, gold yellow, and white hues of the university. This rendition pays homage to the rich heritage of the USC Trojans, blending school spirit with timeless sneaker style. With its classic silhouette and versatile design, the Samba OG has garnered widespread popularity in recent times. Sneaker enthusiasts and sports fans alike appreciate its comfortable fit and retro-inspired aesthetic. The upcoming "USC Trojans" colorway adds a fresh twist to the beloved model, offering a bold and vibrant look that's sure to stand out.

Featuring a combination of cardinal red, gold yellow, and white, this colorway captures the essence of the USC Trojans' iconic colors. The bold use of color on the upper, paired with the iconic three stripes and Samba branding, creates a striking visual impact. Whether you're a fan of the USC Trojans or simply appreciate stylish sneakers, the Adidas Samba OG "USC Trojans" colorway is a must-have addition to any collection. Its timeless design and vibrant color palette make it a versatile option for both everyday wear and special occasions.

"USC Trojans" Adidas Samba OG

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from cardinal ed leather, with more matching suede overlays. Further, the 3 stripes are white and yellow and the uppers feature a red tongue and matching red laces. Also, a gold "SAMBA" on the sides. The Adidas logo is on the tongues and the heels are white.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Samba OG “USC Trojans” is going to drop sometime this year. Also, the retail price will be announced closer to when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

