Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin "Rio" Gets Detailed Video

The Air Jordan 3, a staple in Michael Jordan's shoe legacy, features a mid-top silhouette for optimal support. Complete with a visible air cushion in the sole, it ensures comfort during any activity. Its distinctive elephant print upper adds a touch of flair. Cherished in sneaker culture for its enduring design and versatility, the Air Jordan 3 is slated for release later this summer.

In a noteworthy collaboration, musician J Balvin teamed up with Jordan Brand to craft the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 sneaker. Reflecting his vibrant style, the design showcases a black color scheme, with vibrant red, yellow, and purple details. Adding a personal touch, J Balvin's signature smiley face logo adorns the hangtag. The sneaker encapsulates his vision of spreading joy and positivity through fashion. J Balvin's partnership with Jordan Brand introduces a fresh perspective to sneaker design, blending vibrant colors with personal flair.

"Rio" J Balvin x Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a diminishing rubber sole paired with a deep midsole. Constructed from ebony leather, the upper is adorned with a slate elephant print trim at the base. Inspired by Rio, additional fading components accentuate the shoe. Specifically, the left sneaker displays the Nike Air insignia, while J Balvin's iconic smiling face embellishes the right. A light yellow Jumpman logo completes the appearance on the tongue. Overall, this pair features a clean and vibrant color scheme, and J Balvin adds the finishing touches.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin “Rio” will be released on May 22nd. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $250 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

