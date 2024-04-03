New Photos: Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin "Rio"

The Air Jordan 3 is a timeless classic, renowned for its role in Michael Jordan's footwear legacy. Its mid-top design offers great support, while the visible air cushion in the sole ensures comfort for all occasions. One of its standout features is the elephant print on the upper, adding a stylish texture to the shoe. The Air Jordan 3 remains a staple in sneaker culture, cherished for its timeless design and performance on and off the court. Look for this pair to drop later this summer!

In a notable collaboration, musician J Balvin partnered with Jordan Brand to create the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 sneaker. Reflecting his vibrant style, the design boasts lively colors like blue, green, and pink, extending to the sole. Adding a personal touch, J Balvin's signature smiley face logo graces the heel. The sneaker captures his vision of spreading joy and positivity through fashion. J Balvin's collaboration with Jordan Brand introduces a fresh perspective to sneaker design, blending vibrant colors with personal flair.

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Lakers Home” Gets On-Foot Photos

"Rio" J Balvin x Air Jordan 3

The shoes display a fading rubber sole paired with a dark midsole. Crafted from black leather, the upper is embellished with a gray elephant print lining at the bottom. Influenced by Rio, extra fading elements highlight the shoe. Particularly, the left shoe showcases the Nike Air emblem, while J Balvin's signature smiling face adorns the right. A pale yellow Jumpman logo finishes the look on the tongue.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin “Rio” will be released on May 22nd. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $250 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Wolf Grey” Officially Unveiled

[Via]