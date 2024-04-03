Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Lakers Home” Gets On-Foot Photos

Get ready to celebrate Kobe Bryant's legacy with the Nike Kobe 8 Protro in the upcoming "Lakers Home" colorway. This iteration pays homage to Bryant's iconic tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. With its predominantly white upper, accented by vibrant purple and yellow detailing, the sneaker captures the essence of the Lakers' team colors. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro continues to honor Bryant's legacy with its sleek design and innovative technology. Its lightweight construction and responsive cushioning ensure optimal performance on the court.

The combination of white, purple, and yellow evokes memories of Bryant's electrifying performances at the Staples Center. It's a fitting tribute to one of the greatest players in basketball history. As anticipation builds for the release of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Lakers Home," sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to honor Bryant's legacy. With its iconic color scheme and timeless design, this sneaker is a must-have for fans of Bryant and the Lakers alike. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of basketball history with the Nike Kobe 8 Protro in the "Lakers Home" colorway.

"Lakers Home" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The sneakers boast a white rubber sole with a matching white midsole. White mesh forms the uppers, while a purple-stitched Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. The Kobe Bryant logo graces the tongues alongside the signature Kobe logo in yellow. Completing the design, the heels also feature the Kobe logo in crisp yellow. Overall, this pair is dressed in the clean Lakers combination of purple and yellow, with a mostly white base.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Lakers Home” is going to be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

