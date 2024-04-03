Release Date Announced: Nike Dunk Low “Veneer”

The Nike Dunk Low is making waves with its upcoming "Veneer" colorway, sporting a unique blend of purple, green, and brown hues. Originally part of the CO.JP “Ugly Duckling Pack” in 2001, this sneaker has become iconic. It's set to drop once again in 2020, drawing attention from sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. The "Veneer" colorway is a nod to the original release, bringing back nostalgia for longtime fans. With its striking color combination, this Dunk Low stands out from the crowd.

The purple, green, and brown tones create a bold yet harmonious look that is sure to turn heads. Whether you're a collector or a casual wearer, this sneaker offers a unique addition to any rotation. Keep an eye out for the release date to secure your pair of the Nike Dunk Low "Veneer" and add a touch of retro style to your wardrobe. The Nike Dunk Low "Veneer" pays homage to its roots while embracing modern sneaker culture. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of sneaker history with this iconic release.

"Veneer" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The shoes have a violet rubber sole and a neat white midsole. Nike made the uppers from a brown suede base with green suede layers. The purple theme extends to the sole, the suede Nike Swoosh, and the laces. The heel tab is also purple suede, and Nike branding can be seen in green stitching. The sock liner is a lighter green, and purple and green Nike branding is on the tongue. Overall, these shoes are comfortable both inside and out, with a colorful yet clean style.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the release date for the Nike Dunk Low “Veneer” April 11th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

