Nike SB Dunk Low “Classic Green” Restocking This Year: Details

The Nike SB Dunk Low is making a highly anticipated return with a restock of the coveted "Classic Green" colorway. Fans of the sneaker are buzzing with excitement following its initial release back in June 2021. The reissue of this iconic colorway brings back fond memories for sneakerheads and introduces a new wave of enthusiasts to its timeless appeal. Featuring a crisp white leather upper contrasted by vibrant green accents, the "Classic Green" Dunk Low exudes a sense of retro charm that remains as captivating as ever. The combination of colors creates a striking visual impact that has solidified its status as a must-have sneaker in the Nike SB lineup.

Known for its premium materials and impeccable craftsmanship, the Nike SB Dunk Low offers both style and performance for skateboarders and sneaker aficionados alike. The re-release of the "Classic Green" colorway presents an exciting opportunity for fans to add a piece of sneaker history to their collection. With its timeless design and enduring popularity, the Nike SB Dunk Low "Classic Green" is sure to fly off the shelves once again. Whether you missed out on the initial release or simply can't get enough of this iconic colorway, now is your chance to secure a pair and elevate your sneaker rotation.

"Classic Green" Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The sneakers feature a white leather base with black and classic green leather overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Further, green laces and a green Swoosh on the tongue complete the design. Finally, black Nike branding is located on the black heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Classic Green” will be restocked this April. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

