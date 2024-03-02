Nike Air Max 1 “Hot Sauce” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max 1 is set to spice up sneaker rotations with its upcoming "Hot Sauce" colorway. Sporting a sleek white and silver base, these kicks turn up the heat with vibrant red accents. The combination creates a bold and eye-catching look that's sure to stand out on the streets. With its classic silhouette and timeless design, the Air Max 1 continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The "Hot Sauce" edition adds a fiery twist to the iconic model, injecting energy and personality into every step.

Whether you're hitting the gym or strolling through the city, these sneakers offer both style and comfort. The white and silver hues provide a versatile backdrop, allowing the striking red accents to take center stage. Anticipation is high for the release of the "Hot Sauce" colorway, as sneakerheads eagerly await the chance to add these spicy kicks to their collection. With its bold color scheme and iconic silhouette, the Nike Air Max 1 in "Hot Sauce" is sure to become a sought-after addition to any sneaker rotation.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low Safari “Olympics” Gets In-Hand Look

"Hot Sauce" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white mesh base, with silver leather overlays. Also, a red Nike Swoosh is on the sides of the shoes. Further, more red details include the lace locks and Nike branding on the tongue. Finally, Nike branding on the heel features a chili pepper for the I.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Hot Sauce” will be released on June 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 97 “Glacier Blue” Release Details Revealed

[Via]