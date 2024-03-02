Nike SB Dunk Low Safari “Olympics” Gets In-Hand Look

The Nike SB Dunk Low Safari is a fresh take on the classic Dunk style, with a wild safari-inspired design. Sneaker fans are excited about the upcoming "Olympics" colorway, known for its boldness and vibrancy. This edition combines black and white with phantom tones, adding a touch of mystery. What makes it stand out are the dynamic blue and orange accents, inspired by the Olympic spirit.

The striking blend of colors and iconic safari print overlays make the Dunk Low Safari a visually arresting sneaker, blending sports heritage with streetwear flair. As a member of the Nike SB Dunk lineup, it upholds its reputation for comfort and performance. The addition of the "Olympics" colorway not only brings a global celebration to the Dunk family but also highlights Nike's dedication to delivering bold designs that resonate with sneaker enthusiasts everywhere.

"Olympics" Nike SB Dunk Low Safari

The sneakers boast a black rubber sole and a pristine white midsole, accentuated by a bold black stripe. Crafted from premium phantom leather, the uppers are adorned with spotted leather overlays, adding depth to the design. Further, vibrant blue laces and striking orange details complete the look, ensuring a standout appearance. Also, a black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, adding a touch of contrast to the ensemble. Overall, this pair is poised to make a significant impact and is set to be a standout release for the 2024 Olympics.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low Safari “Olympics" will be released in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

