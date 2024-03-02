Nike SB Dunk Low Safari “Olympics” Gets In-Hand Look

We're getting closer to the Olympics!

BYBen Atkinson
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses Expectations

The Nike SB Dunk Low Safari is a fresh take on the classic Dunk style, with a wild safari-inspired design. Sneaker fans are excited about the upcoming "Olympics" colorway, known for its boldness and vibrancy. This edition combines black and white with phantom tones, adding a touch of mystery. What makes it stand out are the dynamic blue and orange accents, inspired by the Olympic spirit.

The striking blend of colors and iconic safari print overlays make the Dunk Low Safari a visually arresting sneaker, blending sports heritage with streetwear flair. As a member of the Nike SB Dunk lineup, it upholds its reputation for comfort and performance. The addition of the "Olympics" colorway not only brings a global celebration to the Dunk family but also highlights Nike's dedication to delivering bold designs that resonate with sneaker enthusiasts everywhere.

Read More: LeBron James Shows Off Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Air Max Day”

"Olympics" Nike SB Dunk Low Safari

The sneakers boast a black rubber sole and a pristine white midsole, accentuated by a bold black stripe. Crafted from premium phantom leather, the uppers are adorned with spotted leather overlays, adding depth to the design. Further, vibrant blue laces and striking orange details complete the look, ensuring a standout appearance. Also, a black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, adding a touch of contrast to the ensemble. Overall, this pair is poised to make a significant impact and is set to be a standout release for the 2024 Olympics.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low Safari “Olympics" will be released in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Orchid” Gets Rumored Release Date

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.