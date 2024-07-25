Nike SB Dunk Low Safari “Olympics” Officially Unveiled

This pair drops very soon.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Safari offers a fresh take on the classic Dunk silhouette with a bold safari-inspired pattern. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the "Games" colorway, known for its daring and lively vibe. This version combines ebony and ivory tones with ghostly shades for an intriguing effect. What sets it apart are the vibrant azure and tangerine accents, inspired by the Olympic spirit. Further, it is certainly a vibrant take on the SB Dunk Low, but Nike has yet again created a color scheme that works seamlessly.

The dynamic mix of colors and iconic safari overlays make the Dunk Low Safari a visually striking sneaker, blending athletic heritage with urban style. As part of the Nike SB Dunk lineup, it’s known for comfort and functionality. The "Games" palette brings a sense of global celebration to the Dunk series and highlights Nike's dedication to bold designs that resonate with sneaker fans worldwide. Overall, this sneaker takes on a vibrant look as the Olympics begin.

"Olympics" Nike SB Dunk Low Safari

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a black rubber sole with an ivory midsole, accented by a bold ebony stripe. Also, made from premium ghostly leather, the upper boasts speckled leather overlays, adding to its aesthetic. Further, vivid blue laces and striking orange accents complete the look, ensuring a bold statement. A jet-black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, adding depth to the colorway. This pair is set to make a lasting impression and is expected to be a standout release for the 2024 Olympic season.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low Safari "Olympics" will be released on August 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below.

Image via Nike