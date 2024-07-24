Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo” Surfaces Online: Mockup

SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
A minty women's exclusive.

The Air Jordan 11 Low is set to stun with its upcoming "Igloo" colorway. This women’s exclusive sneaker features a sleek white patent leather base. A minty green overlay, reminiscent of an igloo, adds a fresh twist to the classic design. The combination creates a striking and elegant look, perfect for sneaker enthusiasts seeking something unique. This release continues the legacy of the Air Jordan 11, known for its iconic style and innovative design.

Crafted with premium materials, the "Igloo" colorway promises both comfort and durability. The mint green accents bring a vibrant touch, making it a standout in any collection. Designed for those who appreciate elegance with a hint of boldness, this sneaker perfectly blends sophistication and flair. As excitement builds for the release, fans eagerly anticipate adding this beautiful pair to their wardrobes. The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" is more than just a shoe; it’s a statement piece ready to elevate any outfit. Don't miss the chance to own this exquisite addition to the Air Jordan lineup.

"Igloo" Air Jordan 11 Low

These shoes boast a semi-translucent milky rubber sole paired with a pristine white midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from white material, and adorned with diffused blue patent leather overlays enveloping the silhouette. Further, a blue Jumpman emblem graces the heel, complemented by a white 23 logo on the black heel tab. Overall, this sleek colorway featuring a captivating shade of blue will captivate sneaker enthusiasts.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Igloo” will be released sometime next summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

