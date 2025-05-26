The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" Just Got A Price Increase

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo” is making a splash this season with its cool-toned colorway and clean design. This women’s exclusive offers a fresh spin on one of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes, pairing soft mint tones with classic white mesh and leather.

It’s easy to picture these turning heads all summer long. First introduced in 1995, the Jordan 11 changed the game with its patent leather mudguard and bold styling.

The low-top version made its debut a few years later, offering the same performance edge with a more versatile cut. This latest “Igloo” colorway fits perfectly into the Jordan legacy, combining heritage elements with seasonal flair.

While the design feels breezy and light, the price is a little heavier than usual. Thanks to increased tariffs on imported goods, the retail tag has jumped from $190 to $195. That might not seem like much, but it’s part of a larger trend that’s reshaping the sneaker market.

The official images show off every angle of the pair, from its glossy mint patent leather to the icy translucent outsole. With its crisp color palette and lightweight feel, the “Igloo” is built for warmer days and casual rotation.

Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo”

Image via Nike

This women’s Air Jordan 11 Low features a white mesh upper with glossy mint green patent leather wrapping around the base. Also, tonal branding hits the heel, tongue, and sockliner.

A clean white midsole sits above an icy mint outsole, while the carbon fiber shank plate keeps things stable. Further, rope laces and leather heel tabs round out the look. The shoe blends classic AJ11 DNA with a refreshing twist made for spring and summer wear.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Igloo” will be released on June 7th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $195 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike