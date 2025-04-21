New On-Foot Photos Of The Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo”

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo” colorway has officially surfaced in new on-foot images, offering a closer look at the clean and refreshing design. The silhouette, a women’s exclusive, continues Jordan Brand’s tradition of delivering seasonal colorways that blend lifestyle appeal with on-court heritage.

The Air Jordan 11 is one of the most beloved models in the Jordan lineup. First introduced in 1995, it became iconic after Michael Jordan wore the “Concord” during the Bulls’ 72–10 championship season.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the model stood out for its use of patent leather and full-length Air cushioning, two firsts for the Jordan line. The low-top variation debuted in the early 2000s and has since become a warm-weather staple.

This latest “Igloo” version sticks to that lifestyle feel with soft pastel tones and an airy summer vibe. While release details are still under wraps, the visual rollout hints that the drop will align with Summer 2025. The photos highlight a sleek white mesh and leather upper balanced by glossy mint green patent leather overlays.

A translucent outsole echoes the same minty shade, tying the look together. This is another example of Jordan Brand’s commitment to mixing tradition with trend. If these shots are anything to go by, the “Igloo” colorway is shaping up to be one of the standout women’s releases.

Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo”

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo” features a crisp white upper constructed from a mix of leather and mesh. A glossy mint green patent leather mudguard wraps around the base, adding shine and contrast.

Matching the mudguard, the outsole is dressed in an icy mint translucent finish. White midsoles provide a clean break, while white laces and subtle branding on the tongue and heel finish the look. Lightweight and breathable, this pair brings a refreshing twist to the classic Jordan 11 aesthetic.